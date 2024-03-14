Sexyy Red Appears to Clown Adin Ross for Saying They Had Sex: ‘You Paid Me to Take Yo Virginity... Sike’

Sexyy Red has appeared to respond to streamer Adin Ross claiming that they slept together.
"You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that... next," Sexyy wrote on the website formerly known as Twitter, which many online took as a response to Adin's claim. Sexyy then sent out another post, writing, "Sike you couldn't touch me wit ah stick," seemingly refuting the claim that the two were ever intimate.
In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, which you can view below, Ross claimed that he "did fuck Sexyy Red."
After being questioned by Akademiks about his alleged—and most likely fabricated experience—Ross added, "It was good... it was really good." He later suggested that she was "the dominant one."
Elsewhere in their conversation, Akademiks suggested that Ross was not into Black women and had a fetish for Latinas. "How the fuck do you know that?" Ross responded.
In a comment on Akademiks' post, Ross also responded to Sexyy Red shooting down the claims. "My first time ever with a black girl I will vouch u took my black girl virginity," wrote the 23-year-old streamer. "I didn't pay tho why u lying said I paid?"
Ross has become increasingly involved in hip-hop over the past few months, inviting several major guests on his stream including Rick Ross and 21 Savage. He's also attracted his fair share of controversy thanks to his association with alleged sex offender Andrew Tate. Earlier this week, Tate was arrested in Romania after his supposed plans to flee the country were leaked by Ross during one of his streams.