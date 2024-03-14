Sexyy Red Appears to Clown Adin Ross for Saying They Had Sex: ‘You Paid Me to Take Yo Virginity... Sike’

Sexyy Red has appeared to respond to streamer Adin Ross claiming that they slept together.

"You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that... next," Sexyy wrote on the website formerly known as Twitter, which many online took as a response to Adin's claim. Sexyy then sent out another post, writing, "Sike you couldn't touch me wit ah stick," seemingly refuting the claim that the two were ever intimate.