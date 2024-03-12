Andrew Tate's legal troubles are growing.

The misogynistic influencer and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania on Monday night after British authorities issued arrest warrants for the siblings, the Associated Press reports. AP notes that the charges against Tristan are unclear at the moment.

The brothers were taken into custody over allegations of sexual aggression made in the U.K. from 2012-2015 by four women.

McCue Jury & Partners, the firm representing the woman, reportedly said in a statement that they received new information suggesting that Tate was planning to leave Romania and requested that British authorities “immediately seek a warrant."

Spokesperson Mateea Petrescu denied the charges and said the brothers “express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.”