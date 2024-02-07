Kristin Cavallari Says Diddy Asked Her on a Date Multiple Times: 'Dodged a F*cking Bullet There'

On the latest episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, Kristin Cavallari revealed that Diddy once asked her out on a date and now she realizes she "dodged a bullet" by turning him down.

Alongside her co-host Justin Anderson, the latest episode of the podcast broached the topic of Diddy and the allegations that followed after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual assault and years of abuse. Anderson said he hadn't really looked into the situation but knew Diddy, 54, was "in hot water," and Cavallari, 37, confirmed that the allegations are very serious and "baaad."

"I dodged a fucking bullet there," she told Anderson around the 45-minute point of the episode, as seen below. "Yeah, it could've been you," he responded. "So, one Valentine's Day—I was 22, I believe—we had a mutual friend, he got my number," she explained. "He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I've ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I've ever seen. A huge teddy bear. All of his tequila, 'cause he had a tequila brand at the time. I don't know if he still does. And, um, I mean it was like, 'Holy shit.'"

She explained when she received the delivery, it was so much stuff that multiple people had to bring it into her home. "It's like shit you see in a movie," she continued. "He told me he had a TV crush on me and he wanted to take me out. I just kept, like, poo pooing it, and then I finally said no."

Anderson asked if there was part of her that thought the whole situation was "incredible," being showered with so many gifts. "I mean there's obviously a part where you're like, 'Whoa a guy is spoiling the shit out of me,'" said Cavallari. "You're like, 'That's so sweet.' And I've never met this guy. Like imagine if I was in a relationship with him like how he would be." Of course, she was only in her early 20s at the time, and now as an adult, she realized that he exhibited some major "red fucking flags."