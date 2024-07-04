Kris Jenner Says She's Having Her Ovaries Removed After Doctors Found a Tumor

Kris Jenner, the 68-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian family, has announced that she'll be getting her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a tumor.

As reported by People, Kris shared the health update on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians during a vacation in Aspen. She directly informed her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall that she received a health scare during a recent doctor visit.

"I wanted to tell you guys something…I went to the doctor and had my scan," she said, with tears in her eyes. "They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. ... Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me."

During the episode, her daughter Kim Kardashian said that she was "really sad" to hear the news, while Khloé immediately contacted sister Kourtney to tell her about the news.

“I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way,” Kourtney said. “It’s your womanly power and it doesn’t mean that it's taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created.”

Kris, however, assured her daughters that she'll be okay. She previously had hip replacement surgery, and she feels confident in the abilities of her doctor. "It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed," she concluded.

Kim, meanwhile, said that they could potentially throw her a "farewell ovaries party" before the surgery.

"People often ask me what is the best job I've ever had, and I’ve always said: Mom. The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids," added Kris.