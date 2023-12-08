Jonathan Majors Threatened Suicide in Text Messages Sent to His Accuser After London Incident

In text messages read out in court by his accuser, it was revealed that Jonathan Majors referenced physical violence and threatened to take his own life after a particularly troubling incident in London.

Grace Jabbari, who previously dated Majors, read out loud text messages the troubled MCU and Creed III actor sent to her in which he referenced incidents of physical violence during their relationship. "They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something," one of the messages Majors sent in September 2022 read, per TMZ. In response, Jabbari told Majors that she would tell her doctor she "bumped" her head. "Why would I tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you," she wrote.

Jabbari cried while reading the texts in court on Friday, Dec. 8, so the exchange was read out by assistant district attorney Kelli Galaway. The former couple were referring to an incident that happened in London six months before the alleged assault in NYC that led to his arrest earlier this year. The NYC assault is the focus on the trial, so details regarding a separate occasion of alleged physical violence are not admissible due to a ruling by the judge. The texts, however, were permitted to be read because they indicate "conduct that is inextricably interwoven with the charged acts."

In further messages, Majors told Jabbari that he had suicidal thoughts as a result of their incident. "Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too," he wrote. "Or maybe I'm such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable. I want to die." She agreed not to go to the doctor, to avoid any potential investigation, and he added, "I will probably kill myself, it's not really contemplating anymore."

In response, Jabbari wrote, "Jonathan you can’t say this. I’m going to have to call someone. I’m sorry for not hugging you this morning. ... I love you. So much." Per The Cut, she was asked why she didn't reveal how she got her injuries and replied, "I was scared of the consequences of it. Still wanted to protect him I guess."

In opening statements of the assault trial on Monday, Dec. 4, assistant district attorney Michael Perez accused Majors of showing a "cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological abuse" towards Jabbari. Perez also said that Majors "demanded total compliance" during his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and wanted her to act similarly to Michelle Obama and civil rights activist Coretta Scott King by "making sacrifices for him."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the suicide prevention hotline is reachable at 1-800-273-TALK, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline site is here.