Grandafather Who Became Meme After Eating Paint He Thought Was Yogurt Dead at 91

The grandfather who went viral for eating paint he thought was yogurt has died aged 91, his granddaughter confirmed in a post on Instagram.

"Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday," Bobby's granddaughter Alex Stein wrote in a post shared on November 2. "For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June. And though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather."

Bobby went viral in February 2019 after his granddaughter shared a tweet showing his spoon sitting in green paint and the aftermath of the forbidden snack. "He loved nothing more than to make people laugh, so having the internet as his audience truly meant the world to him," she wrote. "Huge thanks to everyone who’s supported Bobby boy over the years—I’m confident you guys will keep his legend alive."