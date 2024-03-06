Diddy Spotted Getting Drinks With His Sons Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Lawsuits

In November last year, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder accusing him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking. The case was settled "amicably" for an undisclosed agreement just one day later, but the fallout from the lawsuit was swift.

A week after Cassie's lawsuit, another woman filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of drugging her and sexually assaulting her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. Shortly after, a third woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him. The following month, he was hit with a fourth assault lawsuit in which he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003. This month a judge ruled that her case cannot proceed unless she reveals her identity.

More recently, Diddy's former producer and videographer Rodney Jones accused him of sexual assault multiple times. Jones also named Diddy's son Justin Combs in the lawsuit, which included multiple other defendants such as Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Diddy's head of staff Kristina Khorram.

Diddy has denied all the allegations against him.