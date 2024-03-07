Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson just made a major move.

The TikTok star and creator of the viral Who TF Did I Marry? series signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Over the course of 50 videos spanning several hours, Johnson recounted the story of how she met her “pathological liar” ex-husband, “Legion.” The videos debuted on TikTok on Feb. 14 and earned over 400 million impressions in under three weeks. She currently has 3.7 million followers.

“I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity,” said Johnson via statement, per THR. “I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone.”

On TikTok, Reesa Teesa added, "If the opportunity comes to write a book, I will take it and I will not hold anything back. Why would I? Again, this is my story, my experience."