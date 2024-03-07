Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson just made a major move.
The TikTok star and creator of the viral Who TF Did I Marry? series signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Over the course of 50 videos spanning several hours, Johnson recounted the story of how she met her “pathological liar” ex-husband, “Legion.” The videos debuted on TikTok on Feb. 14 and earned over 400 million impressions in under three weeks. She currently has 3.7 million followers.
“I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity,” said Johnson via statement, per THR. “I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone.”
On TikTok, Reesa Teesa added, "If the opportunity comes to write a book, I will take it and I will not hold anything back. Why would I? Again, this is my story, my experience."
Johnson signing to one of the highest-profile talent agencies in Hollywood and teasing a “bigger platform” has some folks wondering what the future holds for the Atlanta blogger and writer turned TikTok star.
Many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) might recall the story of Zola, another wildly viral online moment from 2015 that made the journey to the big screen courtesy of A24 in 2020.
Zola, which became the first feature film adapted from a Twitter thread, chronicled the messy 148-tweet saga of a woman named A’Ziah “Zola” King who was brought to Florida by her new friend and fellow stripper Jessica (renamed to Stefani in the film), her boyfriend Jarrett, and her pimp Z. The story took a wild turn when Zola realized the reality of her situation and escaped from being sex trafficked.
As reported by Complex’s Tara Mahadevan, Johnson’s story is full of twists and turns of its own. In the 50-part tale, Tareasa says she met her ex, Legion, in March 2020 through a dating website and exchanged vows with him in January 2021.
Despite his claims of being a wealthy former arena football player with a job as the vice president of a condiment company, he actually worked as a forklift driver.
Reesa Teesa claims she discovered Legion was using fake social security numbers and bank statements in an attempt to buy a house for them. She also discovered he was on probation for various offenses. The writer learned of her ex-husband’s long-standing pattern of dishonesty when she connected with his family.