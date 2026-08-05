Wanda Sykes Recalls Chris Rock Being Unaware of Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The 62-year-old comedian recalled the conversation while speaking to Vulture’s Good One podcast when host Jesse David Fox asked about a story that captures what their relationship is like.

Wanda Sykes is still thinking about longtime friend Chris Rock calling to apologize for not knowing about her breast cancer diagnosis.

“We don't talk often, but there are moments,” Sykes admitted near the 22-minute mark in the video linked above. “After it was in the public that I had breast cancer—and this was like I had already finished my treatment post surgery and all that stuff. Chris called me and he was like, ‘I didn't know, man … I'm so sorry you went through that. I didn't know. Ah, I wish I had known.’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘What? What were you going to do, Chris? Come give me a titty massage?’”

After the two got a good laugh, Sykes also told Fox described Rock as “a real friend” and a “real caring guy” whom she feels “protective” of.

That protection was extended to Rock after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards following a joke made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. In an interview on the Ellen show that year, Sykes said she “physically felt ill” following the incident.

Sykes defended those comments in an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this year when asked about the mockery she received for defending Rock.