Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Reportedly Tie the Knot in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have tied the knot.
People reports that the 34-year-old actress and the Colorado Rockies shortstop exchanged vows on Saturday in Tulum, Mexico. The couple has yet to acknowledge the news, though photos have circulated social media showing Hudgens on the beach wearing a white dress.
Earlier this year, Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Tucker in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the pair in Paris, where she showed off her massive ring. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the post.
Then in April, Hudgens reflected on her post-engagement life in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
"It feels amazing. It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole… People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?'" Hudgens said. "That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it. And you know what, it actually does. There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."
She added that she was "extremely surprised" by Tucker's proposal, even though they spoke about the possibility of marriage. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," she said. "It definitely caught me off guard, and I was bawling my eyes out."