Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Reportedly Tie the Knot in Mexico

Then in April, Hudgens reflected on her post-engagement life in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"It feels amazing. It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole… People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?'" Hudgens said. "That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it. And you know what, it actually does. There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."

She added that she was "extremely surprised" by Tucker's proposal, even though they spoke about the possibility of marriage. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," she said. "It definitely caught me off guard, and I was bawling my eyes out."