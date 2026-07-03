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Terrence Howard Claims He Remembers Being Born and That Gravity Can Be Killed in Bonkers Joe Rogan Interview
For years, the 'Empire' star has been attempting to disprove gravity and the Pythagorean Theorem, while claiming 1x1=2 and that straight lines are an illusion.
Bad Bunny-Starring Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’ Hires Director Jonás Cuarón, Son of Oscar Winner Alfonso Cuarón
Newly hired 'El Muerto' director Jonás Cuarón co-wrote 2013’s seven-time Oscar-winner 'Gravity' with his father, the decorated Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.
NASA Will Give Someone $35,000 in Prizes to Design a Toilet that Works on the Moon
The device has to weigh less than 33 pounds on Earth and be less than .12 cubic meters in volume. The deadline to submit these designs is August 17.
People Are Once Again Taking to Social Media to Try the Broom Challenge
Even Future tried it out.
Terrence Howard Perplexes Emmys Viewers With Red Carpet Lecture on Gravity
Tuesday, Howard says he's planning to use his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony to elaborate even further.
Scientists Admit We May Now Be Closer Than Ever to Understanding Time Travel
But how would James Franco use this technology?
Author Claims Alfonso Cuaron's "Gravity" Was Stolen From Her
An author says the Oscar nominated film "Gravity" stole from her book.
Artist Michael Breach Creates Sick Latte Art Inspired By Oscar Nominated Films
Your local barista probably can't do this.
Alfonso Cuaron Reveals Why Robert Downey Jr. Couldn't Star In "Gravity"
His talent for improvisation cost him this time.
"12 Years a Slave" and "Gravity" Win Big at the 2014 BAFTA Awards
Next stop, Oscars?
Alfonso Cuarón and Vince Gilligan Win at Director's Guild of America Awards
The "Gravity" and "Breaking Bad" awards train continues.
The Gravity Defying Cubli Has Unreal Balancing Skills
The future is here.
"Gravity," "Her," And "Nebraska" Win Big At The L.A. Film Critics Association Awards
Peep the full list of winners inside.
Journalist Asks "Gravity" Director What It Was Like Filming in Space
Newsflash: It wasn't.
"Gravity" Is Unstoppable, Wins Weekend Box Office Again
Against new releases <em>Captain Phillips</em> and <em>Machete Kills</em>.
Five Things to Know About "Gravity," This Week's Number One Film
Learn more about the film that's getting major Oscar buzz.
"Gravity" Shattered October Box Office Records This Weekend
The same unfortunately cannot be said about <em>Runner Runner</em>.
Weekend Reading: How Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity" Came Down to Earth and More
Read up on the best movie to see this weekend.