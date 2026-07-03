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Person in a white outfit and headphones speaks into a microphone, gesturing with one hand. Red curtain in the background
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Claims He Remembers Being Born and That Gravity Can Be Killed in Bonkers Joe Rogan Interview

For years, the 'Empire' star has been attempting to disprove gravity and the Pythagorean Theorem, while claiming 1x1=2 and that straight lines are an illusion.

Alex Ocho785 days ago
Bad Bunny and New Director JC
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny-Starring Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’ Hires Director Jonás Cuarón, Son of Oscar Winner Alfonso Cuarón

Newly hired 'El Muerto' director Jonás Cuarón co-wrote 2013’s seven-time Oscar-winner 'Gravity' with his father, the decorated Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.

Joe Price1380 days ago
NASA logo hangs on a wall
Life

NASA Will Give Someone $35,000 in Prizes to Design a Toilet that Works on the Moon

The device has to weigh less than 33 pounds on Earth and be less than .12 cubic meters in volume. The deadline to submit these designs is August 17.

Xavier Hamilton2211 days ago
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Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Perplexes Emmys Viewers With Red Carpet Lecture on Gravity

Tuesday, Howard says he's planning to use his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony to elaborate even further.

Trace William Cowen2489 days ago
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Life

Scientists Admit We May Now Be Closer Than Ever to Understanding Time Travel

But how would James Franco use this technology?

Trace William Cowen3802 days ago
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Pop Culture

Author Claims Alfonso Cuaron's "Gravity" Was Stolen From Her

An author says the Oscar nominated film "Gravity" stole from her book.

Christopher Spata4183 days ago
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Style

Artist Michael Breach Creates Sick Latte Art Inspired By Oscar Nominated Films

Your local barista probably can't do this.

andrewlasane4521 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alfonso Cuaron Reveals Why Robert Downey Jr. Couldn't Star In "Gravity"

His talent for improvisation cost him this time.

Jason Serafino4530 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alfonso Cuarón and Vince Gilligan Win at Director's Guild of America Awards

The "Gravity" and "Breaking Bad" awards train continues.

Frazier Tharpe4554 days ago
Pop Culture

"Gravity" Is Unstoppable, Wins Weekend Box Office Again

Against new releases <em>Captain Phillips</em> and <em>Machete Kills</em>.

Tanya Ghahremani4659 days ago
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Pop Culture

Five Things to Know About "Gravity," This Week's Number One Film

Learn more about the film that's getting major Oscar buzz.

Tanya Ghahremani4665 days ago
Pop Culture

"Gravity" Shattered October Box Office Records This Weekend

The same unfortunately cannot be said about <em>Runner Runner</em>.

Tanya Ghahremani4666 days ago
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Pop Culture

Weekend Reading: How Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity" Came Down to Earth and More

Read up on the best movie to see this weekend.

Debbie Encalada4669 days ago

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