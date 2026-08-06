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TikToker Sydney Towle, Who Shared Cancer Battle With Her Followers, Dies at 26

The 26-year-old, who documented her cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis for over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, has died.

Sydney Towle, a TikToker who documented her bile duct cancer battle, died on Wednesday (August 5) at age 26.

The content creator’s family announced her passing on Thursday morning (August 6) alongside a photo of her posing joyfully during a hike.

“We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you,” read the caption. The image itself featured the words: "Rest in Peace Sydney Elizabeth Towle. An endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, a sister and friend to so many."

According to People, Sydney was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts, in 2023 when she was 23 years old. She first noticed the illness after seeing a large bump protruding from her abdomen.

The Mayo Clinic notes that this disease primarily affects people over the age of 50.

"I don't fit any of the demographic factors," Sydney told People during a May 2025 interview, noting that it was “extremely rare” for someone her age to be diagnosed with the disease.

As her illness progressed, she underwent multiple surgeries, participated in several clinical trials, and received multiple forms of chemotherapy treatments.

On May 17, Sydney learned her cancer had spread to her to the lining of her abdomen and pelvis. Two days later, her oncologist recommended that she transition to end-of-life care.

Sydney refused this suggestion and instead chose to switch to a new specialist, planning to continue a clinical trial involving tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

“No one had ever mentioned hospice or end-of-life care. So to be told that, we were both expecting just to have a conversation with him that morning about my treatment plan," she told the magazine.

In a June 2025 video update, Sydney said that her medical team shared with her some unfortunate news about her cancer. A month later, she posted another update from the hospital, explaining that she had been quiet on social media due to constant pain, but she was staying positive during her month-long stay.

"What's really kept me going is the people who message me or even come up to me and say, 'You've helped me so much.' Just knowing that being vulnerable and real about cancer is making a difference, that's been huge for me,” she told People.

On August 4, her brother, Austin Towle, announced on TikTok that Sydney had entered hospice care, writing, "Sydney has been moved to hospice and is surrounded by her friends and family. Thank you all for your love and support [heart emoji]". She passed away the following day.

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