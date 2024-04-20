Pam Grier Says Cardi B Gives Her Pole Dancing Lessons Ahead of Upcoming Film

Pam Grier can count on Cardi B to help her with her pole dancing skills.
The 74-year-old actress, known for her iconic blaxploitation films like Coffy and Foxy Brown, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night. During her interview, Grier gave fans an update when asked about a film she was reportedly working on with the 31-year-old “WAP” rapper.
The '70s film icon first told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she was “writing something” for her and Cardi B to star in, but nothing had materialized since then. Although Grier told Cohen that she’s currently working on her biopic as a series, there is now a possible timeline for their film to make it to the silver screen.
“I really wanted to work with [Cardi] and it could be in maybe two years at the theater because I'm now learning how to pole dance and it's taken a minute, but it's a lot of fun,” Grier said on WWHL. “It's a wonderful story. I don't wanna give it away, but it's perfect for her because she's a great mom.”
Cohen then asked Grier if the film was about a “pole dancer, mom with a heart of gold,” to which she said, “I'm the pole dancer and she teaches me alright.”
The unnamed film might provide some sort of redemption for Cardi, who didn’t quite get to relive her former stripper days when she co-starred in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.
“I was really mad because when I did the movie, I just got my tits done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, ‘This is my moment to shine’ and I can’t shine cause I can’t climb,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.
Grier isn’t the only person adding new skills to her resume. Cardi, a Bronx native, was seen taking her first driving lesson in her Rolls-Royce earlier this month in a hilarious video.
On the other hand, Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album is expected to drop this year.
“My next announcement will not be like a single type of shit. It will be my album cover,” Cardi said last month on Complex’s 360 With Speedy at the 38:27 mark. “One single and y’all getting the album.”