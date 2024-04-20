Pam Grier Says Cardi B Gives Her Pole Dancing Lessons Ahead of Upcoming Film

Pam Grier can count on Cardi B to help her with her pole dancing skills.

The 74-year-old actress, known for her iconic blaxploitation films like Coffy and Foxy Brown, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night. During her interview, Grier gave fans an update when asked about a film she was reportedly working on with the 31-year-old “WAP” rapper.

The '70s film icon first told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she was “writing something” for her and Cardi B to star in, but nothing had materialized since then. Although Grier told Cohen that she’s currently working on her biopic as a series, there is now a possible timeline for their film to make it to the silver screen.

“I really wanted to work with [Cardi] and it could be in maybe two years at the theater because I'm now learning how to pole dance and it's taken a minute, but it's a lot of fun,” Grier said on WWHL. “It's a wonderful story. I don't wanna give it away, but it's perfect for her because she's a great mom.”