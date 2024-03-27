A former Nickelodeon star came forward about an uncomfortable incident on the set of The Naked Brothers Band.

In light of the shocking allegations made in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, former child star Allie DiMeco, now 31, gave her account about the time she was forced to perform an onscreen kiss with a grown man.

DiMeco recalled in a nearly four-minute TikTok the time where her character, Rosalina, kissed a French man, played by Jake Hertzog, on a Naked Brothers Band episode called “Naked Idol.” She estimates she was 14 or 15 at the time of filming.

“There was an episode where Rosalina ‘cheated’ on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy,” said DiMeco, per People, confessing that she didn't want to. “He’s a 30-year-old man. I’m sorry, I couldn’t even watch it. It gives me fucking the ick and it honestly gives me PTSD."

The episode aired in March 2009, when DiMeco was 16 and Hertzog would have been about 22-24. (Various outlets have noted over the years that he was the youngest-ever winner of the Montreux Jazz Guitar Competition at age 20 in 2006.)