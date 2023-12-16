Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari Crash Reportedly Under Investigation by LAPD

A source connected to law enforcement tells TMZ that police will look to prove that Jordan was behind the wheel of the racing Ferrari. Pending the results of the initial investigation, police will then reach out to Jordan to get his account of the crash.

This is the second attempt to get an understanding of what caused the accident from the 36-year-old actor, per TMZ. Jordan supposedly did not elaborate on the incident when first responders arrived on the scene.

The source also told the outlet that if cops find criminal culpability after finishing their investigation, they will forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges.