New Footage Shows Michael B. Jordan Apparently Racing Another Ferrari Before Crashing

In new footage of the incident from KTLA 5, the Creed star is seen driving his Ferrari down Sunset Boulevard before careening into a parked vehicle. Earlier reports revealed that the crash took place on Dec. 2, with officers arriving at the scene at around 11:35 p.m. local time.

Jordan’s vehicle, a blue Ferrari 812 Superfast, was reportedly racing a red Ferrari when Jordan started fishtailing before colliding with the Kia SUV. The blue Ferrari underwent major damage, with its right front tire sheared from the car. The other vehicle also sustained damage on its rear driver side.