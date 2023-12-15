New Footage Shows Michael B. Jordan Apparently Racing Another Ferrari Before Crashing

Michael B. Jordan was apparently racing another car in Hollywood earlier this month, which ended in an accident—and the whole thing was captured on video.
In new footage of the incident from KTLA 5, the Creed star is seen driving his Ferrari down Sunset Boulevard before careening into a parked vehicle. Earlier reports revealed that the crash took place on Dec. 2, with officers arriving at the scene at around 11:35 p.m. local time.
Jordan’s vehicle, a blue Ferrari 812 Superfast, was reportedly racing a red Ferrari when Jordan started fishtailing before colliding with the Kia SUV. The blue Ferrari underwent major damage, with its right front tire sheared from the car. The other vehicle also sustained damage on its rear driver side.
Law enforcement said the actor wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Police didn’t ask him to submit to a sobriety test. When asked what happened, Jordan reportedly didn’t explain what happened. Earlier reports of the collision didn’t include information about the two Ferraris racing.
There were no arrests following the incident, though an accident report was filed.