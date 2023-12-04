Michael B. Jordan Crashed Ferrari Into Parked Car While Driving in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan is okay after crashing his Ferrari into a parked car in Hollywood over the weekend.

As reported by TMZ, the accident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Hollywood, where the actor crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia on Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

The LAPD responded to the scene and "found no signs of Michael being impaired by drugs or alcohol." Police did not perform a field sobriety test. When asked what happened, Jordan repotedly failed to provide law enforcement with any explanation.

Footage of the accident showed Jordan's Ferrari heavily damaged, while the Kia sustained damaged on its rear driver’s side.