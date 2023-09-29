Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Living Together Despite Divorce, Reportedly ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Tension’ at Home

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are allegedly still living together despite their divorce.

A source tells TMZ that the former couple are still under the same roof of their Georgia home while their divorce moves through the legal process. It has also been reported that Jeannie moved her brother and mother to the home.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jeezy, 46, had filed for divorce from Mai, 44, after two and a half years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Mai was reportedly blindsided by their split and the outlet says their current living situation is uncomfortable with all the “anxiety and tension” in the home.