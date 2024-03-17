Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles Mansion Destroyed By a Fire While She Was Away: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home was left destroyed after a massive fire.

The actress and model’s $7 million Studio City mansion went ablaze early Friday morning and required a substantial response from the fire department, according to TMZ.

The fire was reported to have begun in a backroom, eventually spreading to the attic and causing part of the roof to collapse. A source told TMZ that the fire took over two hours to contain and left some first responders injured, including one firefighter that fell off a ladder and another individual at the home being treated for smoke inhalation.

Delevingne, 31, was not present during the fire, as she is currently starring in a production of the musical Cabaret in London.

“My heart is broken today … I cannot believe it,” wrote Cara on her Instagram Story. “Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have 💔”