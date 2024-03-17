Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles Mansion Destroyed By a Fire While She Was Away: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home was left destroyed after a massive fire.
The actress and model’s $7 million Studio City mansion went ablaze early Friday morning and required a substantial response from the fire department, according to TMZ.
The fire was reported to have begun in a backroom, eventually spreading to the attic and causing part of the roof to collapse. A source told TMZ that the fire took over two hours to contain and left some first responders injured, including one firefighter that fell off a ladder and another individual at the home being treated for smoke inhalation.
Delevingne, 31, was not present during the fire, as she is currently starring in a production of the musical Cabaret in London.
“My heart is broken today … I cannot believe it,” wrote Cara on her Instagram Story. “Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have 💔”
Initially, there were concerns about Cara’s cats, but she later confirmed through Instagram that they were safe.
“They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters,” she wrote in a follow-up IG Story.
During an interview with a London photographer, Delevingne’s parents said she was “devastated” and suggested that the fire may have been caused by a rogue powerline due to the windy conditions in SoCal.
The official cause is still under investigation, with TMZ reporting that arson is not being considered a primary suspicion.
Delevingne’s L.A. residence was a 8,000 sq. ft mansion with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property was featured on Architectural Digest and had various themes and moods, including Gucci wallpaper, animal sculptures, a poker room, and a ball pit. It also featured other quirkier details such as a secret “vagina tunnel” and an attic party bunker.