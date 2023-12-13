Andre Braugher Dies at Age 61

Andre Braugher, a two-time Emmy-winning actor and father of three, has died at 61.

The Chicago native passed on Monday after a brief illness, his rep told the Hollywood Reporter. He's survived by his sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, per Deadline, and wife Ami Brabson.

Braugher was known for his roles in a number of hit series including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he starred alongside Andy Samberg.

The beloved actor was tapped to star in the Netflix series Residence as his next project, and was meant to begin filming early next year.

