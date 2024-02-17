Amber Rose Denies CJ Stroud Dating Rumors: ‘We Literally Don’t Know Each Other’

“We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game. The sprinter left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel thx again @cj7stroud,” wrote Rose.

The event featured an extensive lineup of celebrity all-stars in addition to Rose and Stroud, including Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor, Swae Lee, Anthony Mackie, Houston rap veterans Bun B, Scarface, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

A source connected to Rose tells TMZ that she’s not seeing anyone at the moment, and that the Houston Texans rookie quarterback is reportedly single too.

After becoming the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud helped lead the Texans from last place in the AFC South to a divisional championship in his rookie season which made him an immediate star, per Complex’s Kameron Hay.

“The respect part is probably the biggest thing. Like after games, going to some of your favorite players that you grew up watching and being able to look them in the eye, and they show you respect right back and tell you they respect your game,” Stroud told Complex when discussing his early career success.

“And, you know, just to keep going, a lot of great advice I got in some of those conversations. It's been cool just to see that. And with a lot of success comes a lot of expectations and a lot of people watching. So really, I'm just going to try to be on my A-game, stay humble through everything and just rely on my faith and things like that. My family, and really just try to have a better year next year for sure.”