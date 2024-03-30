Chance Perdomo, Actor in ‘Gen V’ and ‘Adventures of Sabrina,’ Dead at 27

Actor Chance Perdomo has passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident, People reports. He was 27.
“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," a statement from his family read, per Deadline. "We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”
Perdomo played the character of Andre Anderson in Prime Video's The Boys spinoff Gen V. He also played Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time," Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement following the passing of Perdomo.
The superhero show's second season will be delayed.
“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” Gen V's producer also shared in a statement.
