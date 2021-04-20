Free agency has easily become one of the best things about sports. Now, 50 Cent is looking to bring this action to life (and add to it) with a heist film that will be centered in the sports world.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday that 50 Cent has signed on to star in and executive produce the new film, Free Agents. The movie is described as a “high concept sports action heist thriller” and will follow a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team’s ownership group.

The story will center around a journeyman player trying to get his last shot at the game. In the process, he’s lured into the scheme by some of his teammates. 50 Cent will play a veteran linebacker who is the group’s ring leader. He is responsible for pulling the younger, journeyman player into the heist.

The Lionsgate project will be directed by Deon Taylor, who created the story and also wrote the script alongside Joe Bockol. Taylor will be producing the film with Roxanne Avent Taylor through their Hidden Empire Film Group banner. Aaron Edmonds and Scott O’Brien will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

“50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” Taylor said in a statement per THR. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

Lionsgate’s involvement with the film further strengthens the studio’s relationship with 50 Cent as he boosted the Lionsgate-owned cable network Starz with his Power franchise as well as other projects like the Black Mafia Family series.

“50 is part of the Lionsgate family and time and again has proven to be a compelling presence as an actor,” Lionsgate’s motion picture group president of production, Erin Westerman, said.

Other than 50, the rest of the cast has not been revealed. It is also unclear if the project has already started production.