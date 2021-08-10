50 Cent and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Patina Miller engaged in a back-and-forth on Instagram after the hip-hop mogul compared the actress to Taraji P. Henson.

50 took to Instagram on Tuesday to compare Patina Miller’s role on Power Book III to Henson’s performance as Cookie in the hit Fox series Empire. ​​​​​

“You know i don’t miss nothing @patinamiller knocking cookie shit out the box. Empire who, how, where? LOL,” Fif captioned a picture of the two actresses.

Although the Power universe is party 50’s brainchild, Miller wanted no part of the rapper’s trash talk. The 36-year-old actress took to the comment section to praise Henson for her iconic role as Cookie.

“Normally I wouldnt comment, but i feel its necessary…both of these characters are strong af,” Miller commented on Fif’s Instagram post. “I love that queen and look up to her! I do think both characters can co exist and one doesnt have to be “better” than the other…Lift them both up!! Thank you for your support always.”

Caught off guard by her remarks, 50 posted another Instagram with a screenshot of her comment alongside a lengthy caption: “Did she just say that?” Fif wrote. “@patinamiller i’m the only one comparing you and @tarajiphenson to make people see you that way. Taraji crazy ass put in a lot of work, it takes a lot of time to get in the hearts and minds of an audience like that. you over there on some black women power shit smh LOL WTF.”

