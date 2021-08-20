At the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Thursday, Starz unveiled the trailer for BMF (Black Mafia Family), an upcoming eight-episode series co-executive produced by 50 Cent.

In tandem with its release, Fif and showrunner Randy Huggins appeared on TCA’s virtual panel and addressed critics who claim the show glorifies drug dealers.

“There’s a huge separation between entertainment and reality,” the hip-hop mogul said. “People who don’t differentiate between the two should be in a mental institution because they can’t separate their reality from what they’re watching. When you watch ‘Forensic Files,’ does it make you feel like you should go kill somebody?… You don’t do that.”

“I understand some people misinterpret things or say, ‘Look, this is another successful drug dealer,’” Fif continued. “All of my shows are drug dealer shows. Even when the person is being wrongfully convicted and thrown in jail for 70 years, like my ABC show, ‘For Life.’ In that time period, that was actually going on culturally all over the place.”

Premiering at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 26 on all Starz platforms, BMF is inspired by the true story of a Detroit crime organization founded by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the 1980s. BMF would go on to become one of the most influential drug trafficking rings in the country, eventually entering the music industry through BMF Entertainment, which the brothers used to launder dirty money from their drug distributions.

Big Meech will be played by his real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., and Southwest T will be portrayed by Da’Vinchi (from grown-ish). The series will also star Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, and La La Anthony have signed on for recurring guest roles, while Eminem has been confirmed to appear in BMF as Rick Wershe Jr., a.k.a. White Boy Rick.