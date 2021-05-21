Havana Club have linked up with South London rap queen Ms Banks to host Raise One, a new IGTV series celebrating UK creatives.

Each of the three, weekly shows will be hosted by Ms Banks who, after dropping her critically-acclaimed mixtapes The Coldest Winter Ever (2018) and The Coldest Winter Ever II (2019), has continued to cement her status as a UK rap titan.

During her rise, Ms Banks has become renowned for using her large platform to shine a positive spotlight on her peers. Raise One sees her celebrate emerging creatives uplifting the UK cultural landscape, with three notable voices bringing “spice” to their respective fields spotlighted as part of the new three-part campaign.

The three episodes will focus on dance, food/drink and music, with Chop Daily—a social media platform dedicated to afrobeat dance videos—kicking off the first session.

The second episode will centre on Trap Kitchen—an independent chain of three restaurants in London, Manchester and Birmingham, founded by Prince Cofie Owusu, who started his IG as a way to showcase his home cooking.

Finally, the last session will highlight No Signal, the UK’s best new radio station that has been celebrating Black music and artists since its creation during lockdown in 2020.

Raise One is available to view now via Havana Club’s Instagram.

Havana Club Cuban Spiced is available from UK retailers now and will be rolled out globally in the coming months.