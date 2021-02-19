Though Netflix and Hulu tend to get more buzz when it comes to streaming TV shows, Amazon Prime certainly gives the platforms a run for their money. Amazon Prime is home to not only a solid amount of original comedy, drama, and other TV shows, but there are also popular series from other networks streaming on the site. There are even add-ons available from networks like HBO, so you don't have to miss another episode of your favorite prestige drama ever again.

Amazon Prime has an incredible selection of TV shows, from half-hour comedies to your favorite '90s spin-off. There's no shortage of must-watch television on the streaming service, like the Emmy-winning Fleabag, led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mr. Robot, and the Mads Mikkelson-starring Hannibal. What are you waiting for? There's an endless supply of quality drama, comedy, thriller, and more on Amazon, so walk, don't run. These are the best TV shows streaming right now on Amazon Prime.