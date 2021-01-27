T.I. recently came under fire after an presumed family friend accused him of putting a gun to her head. This accusation prompted his wife, Tiny Harris, to step up to the plate and defend her husband from these allegations.

Tiny ventured into the comment section of The Shade Room where she claimed that Tip's accuser, Sabrina Peterson, was harassing her family.

"Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I'm confused," she wrote. "Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE."

On Tuesday, Patterson took to Instagram where she claimed that T.I. held her at gunpoint.

"The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!" she captioned a picture of her. She went on to urge Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, to separate herself from the rapper.

"LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US!" she continued. "Lets have a real TALK!"

In the comment section on her post, Patterson says Tip put a gun to her head because she was having a physical altercation with his assistant on behalf of Tiny. Although Tiny responded to the claims, both T.I. and Mayor Bottoms have ignored the accusations.