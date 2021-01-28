Disney+'s Mighty Ducks revival series has finally been given a release date to go alongside a new teaser, and the show is dropping very soon.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set to premiere on March 26 on Disney+, almost 29 years since the original sports comedy debuted in theaters. The teaser for the 10-episode series shows the return of Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, who stars alongside Lauren Graham.

Set in present day Minnesota, the show depicts the Mighty Ducks as an unstoppable youth hockey team that kicks out 12-year-old Evan Morrow, played by newcomer Brady Noon. He'll appear alongside teammates portrayed by fellow up-and-coming actors Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

Bombay sets out to help Evan as he and his mom start a new team, and the teaser shows he's still eager to get involved. Steve Brill, who served as the creator and writer on the original three films in the series, is back on board as co-creator and executive producer. Estevez and Graham are also involved as executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively.

Watch the trailer for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers above.