Though there are many questions surrounding the Sex and the City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed a major storyline detail.

The actress told Vanity Fair that the upcoming mini-series, titled And Just Like That…, will address the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways it has affected the characters who reside in New York City—one of the hardest-hit regions during the crisis.

"[Coronavirus will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in," she said. "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

And Just Like That… will deliver 10, half-hour episodes that will allow fans to catch up with the characters since Sex and the City 2 (2010). The mini-series will see Parker revive her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis Charlotte York. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones throughout the original show's six-year run, will not return.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker told Vanity Fair. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

And Just Like That… will reportedly begin production in New York sometime in the spring. The series will premiere on HBO Max.