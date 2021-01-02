Broadcasting legend Larry King has reportedly been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

According to a Showbiz411 exclusive, the 87-year-old broadcaster has spent the last 10 days at a Los Angeles health facility where he continues to battle the virus. King's condition is currently unknown, but the outlet reports King's estranged wife, Shawn King, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, are in constant contact with King's physicians.

King, who made a name for himself as a CNN host and USA Today columnist, has experienced a series of health issues over the last several years. He's been diagnosed with prostate and lung cancer, suffered a heart attack and stroke, and was hospitalized back in November because of a blood-flow issue.

The King family has also endured two big losses in 2020: His 65-year-old adopted son, Andy King, died from a heart attack in July; and his 51-year-old daughter, Chaia King, died from lung cancer the following month.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed ..." King wrote in an Instagram post in August. "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes."

