It appears that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been in trouble for some time, and while Kim was said to have been fighting to salvage the relationship, his bid for president was reportedly “the final straw” for her.

According to Page Six, which posted the initial story about their reported divorce, Kanye's presidential campaign made Kim realize that she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity,” a source told the outlet.

Kanye announced his presidential campaign last July, with an erratic speech in which he claimed that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.” That same month, he also dubbed Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” on Twitter, and alleged that the Kardashians were trying to make him receive psychiatric treatment.

“She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes,” a second source told Page Six. Kanye eventually conceded on Nov. 3.

The first source added that “Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health," but knows she has to "do the right thing for her kids.”

Kim has reportedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to help with settlement talks. According to the first insider, the couple has a prenup, but they haven’t figured out their finances or custody of their four kids.

While there were rumors on Twitter and TikTok that Kim is dating Van Jones, that doesn’t appear to be true. A source told Page Six that she’s "not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move," adding that she "can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]." Kim reportedly "can’t date quietly," because "she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”

Another insider close to Kim said things between her and Kanye are civil. “We’re talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world … she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous," the source told Page Six.

“There isn’t a war happening. They’ve been working through a lot for a while now, for a few months,” they added. “This isn’t about one thing. There are things that have accumulated over time and created distance between them.”