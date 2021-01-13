Issa Rae's breakthrough HBO series Insecure is coming to an end with its fifth season.

HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt announced the end of the show on Wednesday. To coincide with the announcement, it has also been revealed that the season has already been written and will go into production this month. Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge will all return as part of the lead cast. The show was renewed for its fifth season last year when Season 4 concluded.

"Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end," Issa Rae told Deadline of the news. "We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least."

The show was partially based from Rae's online show Awkward Black Girl, which ran for two seasons on YouTube. She later teamed with co-creator Larry Wilmore to work on the pilot that eventually became the basis for Insecure, premiering on HBO in 2016 and rising to critical acclaim.

"Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said HBO's Amy Gravitt. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."

The fifth and final season of Insecure is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.