Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers in Saved by the Bell, has reportedly been hospitalized and is in "serious" condition.

TMZ reports that his team has confirmed that the 44-year-old actor was hospitalized in Florida last weekend, amid complaints of general pain throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital, and doctors have been running tests on him since. The outlet reports that his medical team is concerned he could have cancer, especially as his family has a history with disease and his mother died from breast cancer.

A source told Entertainment Weekly, meanwhile, that Diamond's condition is "serious, but we don't how serious yet." His team added, "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon."

Saved by the Bell returned last year with a revival on NBC's Peacock streaming service, but Screech did not show up. All of the original main cast showed up besides him and Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding in the original run. When he spoke with TMZ about his absence from the revival last year, he suggested that he wanted to be involved and ultimately he didn't know why he wasn't.