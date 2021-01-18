Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly brought their none-of-our-business romance to an end.

The split comes nearly a year after the two were first reported as being involved in some sort of a relationship together. Per People, who had the exclusive on Monday, the two have split following a "complicated" relationship.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," one of the publication’s sources, who is presumably super fun at parties, said. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Relationships begin. Relationships end. On occasion, some memorable or even enjoyable things happen in between. Perhaps society could be marginally improved if we treated all relationships, whether comprised of celebrities and/or everyday normies, with the same sort of vaguely journalistic zeal reserved for the Bens and Anas of the world. But probably not.

And finally, a toast toast all the good coffee-related Ben memes that we gout out of this short-lived era: