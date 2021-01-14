Armie Hammer has confirmed his departure from the Shotgun Wedding project in wake of a social media scandal.

The 34-year-old actor faced backlash this week after an anonymous social media account leaked sexually graphic DMs purportedly sent from his Instagram. The messages in question included disturbing details about Hammer's alleged sex fantasies, which included rape and cannibalism. Hammer has called the allegations BS, but says the recent flood of attacks has prompted him to exit Shotgun Wedding, which co-stars Jennifer Lopez.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement to Variety. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

A spokesperson for production confirmed the decision.

Variety reports Shotgun Wedding was expected to begin production immediately, but will likely be delayed as the team looks for Hammer's replacement. The romantic adventure flick was co-written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether, and will be directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect). It follows a couple's destination wedding that ultimately puts their respective families in danger.