Anthony Mackie stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new Netflix movie Outside the Wire, and his trash talk with fellow Avengers stars.

Upon talking about his excitement to see the New Orleans Saints play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, Mackie mentioned that some of his MCU co-stars are deep into the world of fantasy football. Mackie wasn't proud to admit he finished second-to-last in the Avengers fantasy football league, with Chris Pratt coming out on top. As for who gave him the most trash talk for his poor performance, however, he seemed to suggest another Chris was worse.

"It's a split. I mean Chris Evans talks a lot of trash," he explained around the three-minute mark of the interview. "Paul Rudd talks intellectual trash, which is confusing because you don't know if he's insulting you, but you feel like it's a diss somewhere in there. So he's the guy you wanna fight. You can talk back to Chris, but Paul it's like... 'Nah.'" He joked that by the time he gets around to Googling the words Paul Rudd uses in his insults, it's already "too late."

During his time on the show, the co-star of the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also played a few rounds of a game titled Hey Robot with Fallon. Based on the board game of the same name, the pair took turns asking questions of a smart speaker hoping to get it to say a very specific word. Mackie, unfortunately, did not fare quite as well as Fallon, who somehow managed to get the speaker to respond with both "rectangle" and "zombie."

Watch both clips from the show above, and look out for Outside the Wire on Netflix now.