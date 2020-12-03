On Wednesday’s (Dec. 2) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska Wayno and DJ Akademiks kick off the show discussing Future's recent interview with Rolling Stone where he claimed that a song like his 2015 hit “Real Sisters” wouldn’t work in 2020 due to the content and explicitness of the record. Next, the crew discusses Machine Gun Kelly claims of his 2019 album ‘Hotel Diablo’ underperforming due to his beef with Eminem at the time. Soon after, Ak & Wayno talk about the greatest rap groups of all time after Juicy J recently claimed that it was his group Three Six Mafia. To close out today’s show, the EDS trio discusses Young Thug claiming to not know even two songs of Andre 3000 and saying he never “paid attention” to 3 Stacks.