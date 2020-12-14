Will Smith is doing whatever it takes to put a smile on one child's face.

Season 2 of Smith's Snapchat series, Will From Home, premiered on Monday. For this season, he's letting viewers watch him surprise unexpecting—but deserving—fans with gifts. Will kicked off this season by securing the coveted PlayStation 5. Instead of keeping the console for himself, he decided to gift the game to 14-year-old Aiden.

Aiden was diagnosed with cancer in April and is undergoing chemotherapy. Aiden's father, Chuck, is doing his best to help comfort his son. But due to COVID-19 regulations, he's forced to stand outside of the room while Aiden gets treatment. Still, he does his best to keep his son's mind off the pain by doing funny dances to make Aiden laugh.

Will thought this effort deserved some attention. So, Smith tapped Jason Derulo to teach Chuck and Aiden some moves. He then gave Chuck and Aiden the new PlayStation 5 which wasn't available to the public at that time. Along with the dancing and video games, Will made a $10,000 donation to the Cook Children's Medical Center.

Season 2 of Will From Home is set to feature Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Ludacris, and more during the 10 episodes. For these installments, Will and his celebrity fans will find ways to make people smile during this dark time.

Watch the trailer for Will From Home Season 2 above.