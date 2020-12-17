Vanessa Bryant’s mother is allegedly demanding $5 million in financial support from the Bryant family, in what Bryant says is a “frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful” lawsuit.

Court documents obtained by People show that Sofia Laine, 68, is suing her daughter for financial support, alleging that she worked as an unpaid and “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the family. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe Bryant’s death on Jan. 26, he had “promised to take care of” Laine “for the rest of her life.”

Vanessa says that isn’t true, telling the outlet her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”

Bryant continued, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers.”

