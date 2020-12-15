Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been cast to play the central couple in a biographical miniseries on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. According to Deadline, the behind-the-tabloids story will dive into the whirlwind romance of the two supermarket checkout aisle mainstays.

The as-yet-unnamed series will retell a story that fascinated gossip writers throughout the '90s with the benefit of hindsight. While the infamous stolen sex tape will be a crucial part of the series, Deadline reports that the show will take their relationship from its beginning, when the couple were married after knowing each other for only 96 hours. Seth Rogen's Point Grey is producing the series and Rogen himself will play the thief who pilfered the couple's honeymoon VHS tape. It remains to be seen how far the series will go into the story, but Lee and Anderson reached a settlement with the distributor of the stolen tape in 2002, after the distributor had gone out of business. (Anderson won a separate settlement against the same distributor for selling a tape of herself and Poison's Bret Michaels the year before).

The series will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who seems to be working on variations on a theme: redemptive and open-minded takes on '90s gossip fodder. He previously directed I, Tonya about the life of former champion figure skater Tonya Harding. Stan played Harding's ex-husband-turned-henchman Jeff Gillooly in that film opposite Margot Robbie.

Stan is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Bucky Barnes. James played the younger version of Meryl Streep's Donna in the sequel to Mamma Mia.