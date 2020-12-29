Being stuck indoors for most of the year meant many of us split our time between binge watching TV and doom-scrolling on social media. As the year ends, we get the opportunity to look back on this foggy era and see what content rose to the top, capturing the biggest audiences.

As Billboard reports, the list of Instagram’s top 10 photos of 2020 has been revealed and to no surprise it’s filled with celebrities, some of the year’s many tragedies and well, a lot of Kylie Jenner.

A few of 2020’s heartbreaking losses are captured on this list, including the shocking death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant in January, the news of actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing in August, and the death of football legend Diego Maradona in November.

Of the ten photos, Kylie Jenner claims four of the top spots. The beauty mogul and social media superstar captured millions of likes with adorable photos of her daughter Stormi, featuring appearances from her baby daddy Travis Scott.

The latest entry comes from pop singer Ariana Grande, who slid her way to the 6th spot with her engagement announcement last week.

Check out the full list below.