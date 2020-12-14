In anticipation of next year's surefire megahit Space Jam: A New Legacy, Microsoft and LeBron James—with some help from Bugs Bunny—have announced a new contest in which fans are given the chance to help create an original arcade-style video game.

Starting Dec. 14 and running through Dec. 30, anyone who's at least 14 years of age can throw their proverbial hat in the ring by submitting game proposals via the official contest site. First, review the official rules, then pick a genre. From there, you'll select a key image and give a 500-words-or-less pitch describing your idea for the game.

Ultimately, two winners will see their respective ideas put into motion as part of the official Space Jam: A New Legacy arcade-style game, which launches in June 2021 as a park for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Additional prizes for the winners include a winner's bundle featuring signed and authenticated LeBron items, official movie merch, Nike VIP packs, a personalized Xbox Series S console, and more.

For those interested, Microsoft is also hosting Space Jam-themed virtual workshops focused on game creation. Students will use the MakeCode Arcade platform to learn valuable coding skills, many of which can be put to good use regardless of one's career. For more, including two Microsoft Learn lessons aimed at coders with a few more years of experience under their belt, click here.

As for the movie, fans can expect Space Jam: A New Legacy—a sequel to the beloved 1996 original with Michael Jordan—to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.