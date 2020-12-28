Lori Loughlin, perhaps most known for the college bribery scandal, was released from prison on Monday.

Loughlin was released from a facility in Dublin, California on Monday after serving her sentence in connection with college admissions bribery-related charges, per the Associated Press. Laughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving a five-month sentence at a Lompoc prison. He's slated for release on April 17.

Loughlin's nearly two-month sentence began on Oct. 30. Back in May, she pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and confessed to paying the leader of the scam a reported $500,000 to help her daughters get into the University of Southern California.

Moving forward, Loughlin is now required to serve two years of supervised release and to put in 100 hours of community service. Furthermore, she’s been fined $150,000. Giannulli, meanwhile, will also be under supervised release for the same amount of time but is also required to serve 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

Nearly 60 parents and others were ultimately charged in the bribery case, with roughly 12 of them still in the process of legally challenging the allegations.

Olivia Jade, one of Loughlin and Giannulli's daughters, addressed the college bribery scandal during an episode of Red Table Talk earlier this month.