Today in Wow Who Gives a Shit, we have Olivia Jade—the youngest daughter of college bribery scandal stars Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli—doing the Red Table Talk thing.

"It's been hard," Jade said around six minutes into the discussion. "I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward." At 21 years old, Jade added, she feels like she deserves "a second change to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

On the topic of resuming her education after word of the scandal broke last year, Jade confirmed to Jada Pinkett Smith & Co. that she did no such thing because the shame was palpable.

"And you know what, I shouldn't have been there in the first place, clearly," she said. "So there was no point in me trying to go back."

Around 10 minutes in, the conversation turned to the obvious privilege of literally every aspect of the admissions scandal, with Jade acknowledging that—when the news first broke—she didn’t understand why everyday people were pissed.

"When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking, which my thoughts are completely different now, but I remember thinking, 'How are people mad about this?'" she said. "Like, I know that sounds so silly, but in the bubble that I grew up in I didn't know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools…so many advantages. It's not fair and it's not right, but it was happening. And so when this first came out, I was like 'I don't really understand what’s wrong with this.'"

Elsewhere, Jade said she "wasn't aware of what was going on" with regards to her parents' admissions-related offenses.

The interview, which also sees Smith and the Red Table Talk team debating why someone like Olivia Jade would be on the show at all, is available in full up top. You can watch that or you can just experience it via some tweets:

Jade's parents were among those charged in March 2019 as part of the now-infamous college admissions bribery scandal. In the indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli were alleged to have thrown donation-disguised money at the issue of getting both their daughters into USC by way of nonexistent rowing skills.