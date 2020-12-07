It looks like DC fans can expect Wonder Woman 1984 to be a worthy sequel to its 2017 original. Early reactions came in over the weekend, and people are praising it for its heartwarming themes and epic performances.

The movie won’t be released until the end of the month, but some lucky folks who were able to get a first look this weekend shared their initial reactions online. And boy were they ever glowing.

Patty Jenkins’ sequel takes place in, you guessed it, 1984, as our Amazon Princess navigates conflict during the Cold War. The film is expected to be more of a "Bond"-style franchise addition, as opposed to a traditional sequel. Diana’s original love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, returns, and joins a cast that once again includes Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. New villains Cheetah and Max Lord are played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal respectively.

As if fans weren't excited enough, a new teaser for WW84 also dropped on Sunday, featuring Wonder Woman flying through a lightning storm.

Last month, Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in both select U.S. theaters and HBO Max on December 25.