Kid Cudi is set to star in a film adaptation of Real Life, the acclaimed semi-autobiographical novel by Brandon Taylor.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Cudi is developing the project under his recently announced MAD SOLAR company with Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings. The rights to Taylor's book were acquired by Bron Studios, which is backing the MAD SOLAR banner with production assistance and more.

The news, notably, comes mere days before Cudi's Man on the Moon III: The Chosen lands on Earth. In other words, it's a great time to be a Cudder fan.

This has also been a banner year for the Cudi filmography. In addition to his appearances on HBO's Westworld and We Are Who We Are, Cudi was among those responsible for the welcome two-hour batch of mid-pandemic joy known as Bill & Ted Face the Music.

When announcing MAD SOLAR last month, Cudi—whose upcoming Netflix project Entergalactic is also being produced under the banner—told fans he was "beyond excited" about the launch.

"I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can't WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin'," Cudi said.

Also, I am once again begging you to give yourself the unique gift of binging We Are Who We Are.