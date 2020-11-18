On Tuesday, Kid Cudi announced the launch of his production and music management company Mad Solar with Dennis Cummings, Karina Manashil, and Bron, Deadline reports.

"Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry," Cudi said of launching the company. "I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can't WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin'."

Entergalactic, the upcoming Netflix animated series that Cudi co-created with Kenya Barris, is being produced by Mad Solar. In addition to co-creating the series, Cudi will star in the show and act as executive producer and writer. On top of all that the series will be based on music from Cudi.

Cudi also celebrated the launch of Mad Solar on social media, writing, "They aint ready. Hold on to ya butts!"

"Scott Mescudi's growth as a creative and an entrepreneur has been impressive," Bron Chairman Aaron L. Gilbert said in a statement, per Deadline. "For Bron, the strategic relationship with Mad Solar is key in our efforts to support the entertainment industry’s top creatives, as well as expand Bron’s access to the best in class music and sports talent through Mad Solar’s management division."

Earlier in the day, Cudi reassured fans that new music is on the way.

Just last month, Cudi teased the third installment in his Man on the Moon series with a short video.