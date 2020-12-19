It seems that Jim Carrey’s reign as President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live has come to an end.

Carrey took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will no longer impersonate Biden on the sketch comedy show, a role he played during the first six episodes of the show’s 46th season.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Carrey hasn’t appeared in SNL’s last two episodes—and neither has Alec Baldwin, for that matter, who portrayed Donald Trump for the last four seasons, as well as the beginning of Season 46. It’s unclear who will replace Carrey and SNL hasn’t shared any news about the role. During recent episodes, former cast member Maya Rudolph has been doing an impression of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Biden has been portrayed by many in the past, including Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Kevin Nealon.

Carrey’s impersonations of Biden included a 13-minute opening sketch, him tousling with Baldwin’s Trump, working with Rudolph’s Harris, or being accompanied by Heidi Garnder’s Dr. Jill Biden.