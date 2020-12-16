Jake Paul apparently can't keep his fighting inside the ring. The Youtuber and amateur boxer is being sued by Gabriel Dos Santos, who claims Paul's crew viciously beat him at an afterparty following his boxing win over Nate Robinson.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims Paul's team beat Dos Santos as they were making people leave the party. He claims to have been punched and kicked repeatedly, suffering a fractured cheek, cuts to his face and a dislocated shoulder. Dos Santos' friend recorded a video in the immediate aftermath and it certainly looks like someone beat him.

Though the lawsuit doesn't claim Paul was involved in the fight, it alleges Paul is liable for the incident because he hired the security team.

Paul is in the midst of trying to get a fighting career off the ground. He knocked out former NBA player Robinson in a recent match, which led to many memes and a music video cameo. While folks were happy to make fun, one famous boxer came out in support of Robinson.

Floyd Mayweather took the time to reach out to Robinson on social media. While it certainly can't take back the memes, having one of the greatest fighters of all time in your corner can't hurt.

"Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers," Mayweather shared on his Instagram. "I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort."